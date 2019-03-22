App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Hospitals bets on apartments and housing societies to expand primary care clinics

Apollo plans to add 10-15 clinics every year going forward, and has also tied-up with ApnaComplex, a company that manages apartment complexes, gated communities and co-operative housing societies to setup Society Clinics.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After a brief pause, Apollo Clinics, a multi-specialty clinics division run by Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited (AHLL), the retail healthcare arm of Apollo Hospitals, is charting an aggressive expansion plan.

It plans to add 10-15 clinics every year, and has also tied up with ApnaComplex, a company that manages apartment complexes, gated communities and co-operative housing societies to setup society clinics.

Initially, Apollo plans to launch 100 such clinics in cities starting with Bangalore, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad, and it plans to extend the chain to eight more cities with over 500 centers over the next 3 years.

A society clinic will operate out of a small place allotted by the apartment society and will provide health consultations, tests, health checks, vaccinations, and a pharmacy.  A dedicated nurse will be present through the day, while a physician from Apollo is made available at specified time, the entire set of Apollo specialists will be online or will be on call.

related news

Apollo so far has a network of 77 primary health clinics across 34 Indian cities and one in Qatar.  Half of those clinics are managed by Apollo, with the rest being franchised.

In a franchisee model, the partner puts the entire investment of setting up the clinic and running the operations while Apollo extends its brand, network eco-system, guidelines on standard operating procedures and shares knowledge. Apollo charges a one-time license fee, and an ongoing license fee based on revenues.

Difficult model

The clinics division was founded in 2002 with an aim to capture a pie of primary healthcare market that’s largely unorganized led by doctor-driven clinics and nursing homes.

Apollo Clinics typically operate out of 5,000 square feet integrated facilities that offers specialist consultation, day care procedures, dentist, diagnostics, preventive health checks, and pharmacy all under one roof, at a price point lower compared to hospitals.

The small clinic model is nimbler, and allows Apollo to locate facilities in neighborhoods that are closer to where patients live and where leases for smaller spaces are typically cheaper, reducing overhead.

Apollo can also focus on the services that are most relevant to the local communities and equip it appropriately, reducing fixed costs.

It takes around Rs 3 – 3.5 crore investment to put up a clinic, and would require 2.5-3 years to break even.

Apollo was trying a model at a scale that never had any precedent, and things sometimes didn’t pan out as anticipated.

“This model is capital intensive, both on the capex and opex front, and our growth has been measured,” said Anand Wasker, COO, Apollo Clinics, in an interview to Moneycontrol.

“Over the years, we have experimented with cities and partners. We had faced some rough weather in the previous five years. During that time, we have parted ways with some of the partners and shuttered down clinics that didn't do well,” Wasker said.

Wasker says an organized primary healthcare model will take some more time to catch up and it would need lot of investment.

“At least in the top 10-20 cities, a lot of consumers will want to go to a setup which they can trust, has a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs), convenience, digitally enabled, makes their life easy and gets proper outcomes. That's where the world is moving, that's where healthcare is moving, but very slowly, especially primary care,” Wasker said.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #Apollo Clinics #Business #Companies #Health & Fitness

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Disgraced Former England Player Adam Johnson Released From Prison

Kashmiri Human Rights Activist Detained outside Pakistan High Commissi ...

Why Bihar Grand Alliance Has Given VIP Entry to a Party With Zero Elec ...

BJP Can Take up Chowkidari After 'Losing' LS polls, Says Mayawati; Adi ...

Cash-strapped Jet Airways Suspends Services to 13 International Routes ...

'Anything is Possible' before April 12 Brexit Day, Says EU's Donald Tu ...

EU Should Build Autos in US to Avoid Tariffs, Says Donald Trump

Drone Sighted at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, VSSC, Beach; Security on ...

Research Reveals that Childhood Abuse Worsens Depression in Adulthood

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

IPL 2019: Interesting records about T20 league over the years

Sterling Biotech group case accused Hitesh Patel detained in Albania

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Ragpickers at Mumbai's Deonar, despite being 'unsung heroes of sustain ...

Congress-JD(S) deal in Karnataka, Deve Gowda's borrow-a-candidate tact ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Great display and battery life, but not gre ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Salman Khan is in quite a mood in this picture with Ahil and Arpita Kh ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

Kalank's First Class: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan climb up walls to enter ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce conte ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.