apna.co to hire over 400 employees across verticals in next 6 months

Out of this total hiring, 65 per cent will be for apna’s engineering, data science and product teams, the company said in a statement.

PTI
December 15, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST

Jobs and professional networking platform apna.co on Wednesday said it is planning to hire over 400 employees across verticals in the next six months.

The company will hire from the campus of institutes in India including IITs, IIMs and ISBs, it added.

While tech-related roles will account for the highest number of hires, non-technical resources will join customer success, sales, human resources and other departments.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the organisation has continued with remote working to ensure flexibility to employees working across different time zones and this will continue to be a core tenet of working at apna, the company added.
Tags: #Apna.co #Business #employement #jobs
first published: Dec 15, 2021 07:11 pm

