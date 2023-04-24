APM Terminals Pipavav to set up new liquid berth for $90 million

APM Terminal Pipavav, one of the gateway ports located in western India, will set up a new liquid berth at the port at an investment of around $90 million.

Liquid berths are used to handle oil and gas related products. They are placed offshore to keep a safe zone of operation from the rest of the port.

Currently, the port has the capacity to handle 2 MMT of liquid bulk. Now, with the new berth, the liquid bulk handling capacity of the port will increase to 5.2 MMT, as per the press release.

The capex announced is in line with the port’s objective of contributing to the growth of India's logistics infrastructure, bolstering connectivity, and serving the customers by providing end-to-end solutions, the release further read.

The setting up of the new berth will be subject to necessary regulatory and other approvals. Commenting on this, Girish Aggarwal, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav, said, "This investment strengthens our commitment to providing world-class facilities and services to our customers. This expansion is expected to have a positive impact on the economy of the state of Gujarat by boosting trade and commerce. It is also a clear demonstration of our unwavering dedication to enhancing the logistics infrastructure of our country and supporting the Prime Minister's vision of reducing the cost of logistics in the country."

He further added, "As the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) becomes operational and the government emphasizes the use of railways for cargo transportation, APM Terminals Pipavav is well-positioned to solve customers' needs for sustainable, quicker, and cost-efficient movement of goods from our port."

goods from our port.” APM Terminals Pipavav is one of the few ports in India that has LPG rail siding within the port that can accommodate a full train carrying approx. 1,200 MT of LPG cargo.

