APM Terminals Pipavav to set up new liquid berth for $90 million

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

The setting up of the new berth will be subject to necessary regulatory and other approvals, according to a press release.

With the new berth, the liquid bulk handling capacity of the port will increase to 5.2 MMT.

APM Terminal Pipavav, one of the gateway ports located in western India, will set up a new liquid berth at the port at an investment of around $90 million.

Liquid berths are used to handle oil and gas related products.  They are placed offshore to keep a safe zone of operation from the rest of the port.

Currently, the port has the capacity to handle 2 MMT of liquid bulk. Now, with the new berth, the liquid bulk handling capacity of the port will increase to 5.2 MMT, as per the press release.

The capex announced is in line with the port’s objective of contributing to the growth of India's logistics infrastructure, bolstering connectivity, and serving the customers by providing end-to-end solutions, the release further read.