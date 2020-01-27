App
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

APL Apollo touches 52-week high on impressive Q3 numbers

Its Q3FY20 net profit rose 545 percent to Rs 83.3 crore versus Rs 12.9 crore, YoY

APL Apollo Tubes share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,216.95, adding 9 percent intraday on January 27 after the company reported a good set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company's Q3FY20 net profit rose 545 percent at Rs 83.3 crore versus Rs 12.9 crore, YoY.

The company’s revenue was up 25 percent at Rs 2,115.9 crore versus Rs 1,691.2 crore.

At 14:03 hours, APL Apollo Tubes was quoting at Rs 2,127, up Rs 95.80, or 4.72 percent, on the BSE.

The share has gained 90 percent in the last one year.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 39.18 per share. (December  2019). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 54.29.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 405.67 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 5.24. The dividend yield of the company was 0.66 percent.

 

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 02:21 pm

