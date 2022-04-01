English
    APL Apollo sales grow 27% to over 5.5 lakh tonne in January-March

    PTI
    April 01, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    APL Apollo Tubes Limited on Friday said its sales grew about 27 per cent to 5,51,723 tonne in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had clocked 4,35,348 tonne sales in January-March 2020-21, structural steel tube maker said in a statement.

    For the entire 2021-22 fiscal, APL Apollo registered a sales of 17,54,963 tonne compared to 16,40,353 tonne in FY2020-21.

    "The value-added product portfolio contributed 63 per cent in FY22 against 57 per cent in FY21. We are encouraged to see strong sales growth in the heavy structural steel tubes and Apollo Z product segments, which should drive the company's margins going forward," the company said.

    Headquartered in Delhi-NCR, APL Apollo is India's leading structural steel tube manufacturer. The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities at various locations in India with a total capacity of 2.6 million tonne.
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 11:41 am
