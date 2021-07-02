Apax Partners-promoted Healthium Medtech planning $300-$400 million IPO at $1 billion valuation; picks four I-bankers

IPO | Representative image

British private equity firm Apax Partners-backed leading medical devices player Healthium Medtech (formerly Sutures India) is preparing to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in 2021 on the back of buoyant valuations in the pharma and healthcare sector, people with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

The firm is the largest maker of surgical needles in the global market by volume and is one of the largest manufacturers of surgical sutures (surgical and wound closure products) in India.

“Healthium Medtech is planning to raise between $300 million and $400 million via the proposed listing, valuing the company at around $ 1 billion. They have finalised four investment banks,” said one of the persons cited above.

In April 2018, Apax Partners acquired nearly 100 percent in the Bengaluru-headquartered Healthium Medtech for $350 million, giving an exit to private equity firms TPG Growth and CX Partners.

“ICICI Securities, Nomura, Credit Suisse and CLSA have been taken on board and the kickoff for the IPO happened last week,” a second person told Moneycontrol.

A third person said pharma and healthcare is the flavour of the markets now, adding that the IPO will mostly consist of an OFS (offer for sale) component and will also have a primary portion. As of now, the plan is to file the DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) with Sebi by August-end or early September.

Acute therapies in the pharma sector degrew by around 10 per cent last year due to Covid -19. Some experts believe that going ahead, a potential rise in elective surgeries which were deferred due to Covid-19 may push up the demand for the sutures' segment. “ Maybe a bit. Only to the extent of pent up demand and hence for a short time,” said one of them.

A senior executive from the hospitals and healthcare segment said the industry is expecting the demand for surgeries to go up in the coming months, unless there is a strong third wave.

All the five persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

ICICI Securities, Nomura and Credit Suisse declined to comment. Moneycontrol is awaiting a response from Apax Partners and CLSA and will update this article as soon as it hears from both firms.

The Economic Times first reported the listing plans of Healthium Medtech on June 24, 2021.

THE PHARMA AND HEALTHCARE WAVE IN INDIA

The stock of Healthium Medtech’s listed rival Poly Medicure has nearly doubled in the last six months, even as the latter raised Rs 400 crores via a QIP ( qualified institutional placement) in February. Due to Covid-19, related medical requirements, manufacturing and demand for consumables and disposables have increased significantly, the company had said in its QIP placement document.

On May 11, Moneycontrol had reported that healtech player Medi Assist backed by Bessemer Ventures & Investcorp had filed papers for an Rs 840 cr IPO.

Mysuru based medical equipment maker Skanray Technologies backed by private equity player Ascent Capital is also reportedly eyeing a listing according to a report by Mint dated December 10, 2020.

Gland Pharma made its debut on the Indian markets in November 2020 with a big bang IPO to raise $871 million, the biggest ever by a pharma firm. The firm’s stock has risen by 33 percent in the last six months.

IPO bound Pharmeasy recently purchased a majority stake in diagnostics player Thyrocare for around Rs 4,500 crore, the first acquisition of a listed player by a unicorn.

HEALTHIUM MEDTECH: THE FOOTPRINT & OTHER STATS

According to its website, the Healthium Group consists of Healthium Medtech Pvt. Ltd, step down subsidiary QNPL, the largest manufacturer of surgical needles worldwide by volume, and Clinisupplies a leading player in urology consumables in the United Kingdom. In FY 20, it reported a consolidated income of Rs 639 crore and a profit of Rs 33 crore.

Incorporated in 1992, Healthium Medtech manufactures and exports wound closure, wound care and other medical consumable products. It is present in over 70 countries , covering 18,000 plus hospitals across India with over 1500 employees. Its portfolio includes a full range of absorbable, non-absorbable & speciality surgical sutures, wound closure products including meshes, skin staplers, cardiac pacing wires, haemostats and minimally invasive solutions like arthroscopy & endoscopy implants & ancillary devices.

The firm holds 49 Indian and US patents and has 5 manufacturing facilities across India and the UAE - two at Peenya Industrial Area, Bangalore for manufacturing sutures, tapes and needles, one in Noida, Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing surgical needles, one at Sharjah, UAE for manufacturing surgical sutures, one at Kunigal (80 km from Bangalore) for manufacturing gloves and catheters and another at Sri City SEZ, which is located in Andhra Pradesh on the southern border adjoining Tamil Nadu.

According to a report on the Healthium group by ICRA Ratings in July 2020, “ The Group faced demand contraction due to the Covid-19 pandemic in some of its product segments, like sutures, due to deferment of elective surgeries (primarily in the domestic market). However, the loss of revenue from those segments remains offset by healthy demand in the urology division products and latex gloves. Further, the demand from the export market remained healthy across all segments.”

“The group’s sales in other countries (apart from India) accounted for 61percent of its FY2019 consolidated revenues. Globally, the company sells through dedicated distributors or directly through Government tenders. However, the market for sutures is primarily dominated by Johnson & Johnson, through its brand Ethicon, which is the market leader in India with about 55 percent market share,” the ICRA report added.