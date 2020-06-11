App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apax, KKR and PAG inch closer towards JB Chemicals acquisition: Report

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals currently has a market cap of Rs 5,568 crore.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Three global private equity (PE) firms have made their final offers to buy a controlling stake in JB Chemicals.

Apax Partners, KKR, and PAG have submitted their binding bids to acquire the 56 percent stake held by JB Chemicals' promoter family, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals did not respond to queries sent by The Economic Times while spokespersons of KKR, Apax Partners and PAG declined to comment.

related news

The transaction might include an open offer, and a formal announcement might be made this week, the report said.

The deal value might be a 5-7 percent premium to JB Chemicals’ share price, sources told the publication.

Another US-based PE firm, Carlyle Group, has not submitted a final bid. A separate report by The Economic Times in May had suggested that Carlyle Group had also expressed interest in purchasing a controlling stake in JB Chemicals.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals currently has a market cap of Rs 5,568 crore.

A separate report by Mint in May had suggested that KKR may spend Rs 2,500-3,000 crore to acquire a 51 percent stake in an all-cash deal. This offer price would value the pharmaceutical company at Rs 5,000-6,000 crore.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:34 am

tags #JB Chemicals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India lifts export ban on Trump-touted drug hydroxychloroquine

India lifts export ban on Trump-touted drug hydroxychloroquine

Competition hots up, Groww goes live with stock trading

Competition hots up, Groww goes live with stock trading

Remdesivir approvals expedited, but potential COVID-19 drug unlikely to be available this month

Remdesivir approvals expedited, but potential COVID-19 drug unlikely to be available this month

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.