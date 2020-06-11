Apax, KKR and PAG inch closer towards JB Chemicals acquisition: Report

Three global private equity (PE) firms have made their final offers to buy a controlling stake in JB Chemicals.

Apax Partners, KKR, and PAG have submitted their binding bids to acquire the 56 percent stake held by JB Chemicals' promoter family, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals did not respond to queries sent by The Economic Times while spokespersons of KKR, Apax Partners and PAG declined to comment.

The transaction might include an open offer, and a formal announcement might be made this week, the report said.

The deal value might be a 5-7 percent premium to JB Chemicals’ share price, sources told the publication.

Another US-based PE firm, Carlyle Group, has not submitted a final bid. A separate report by The Economic Times in May had suggested that Carlyle Group had also expressed interest in purchasing a controlling stake in JB Chemicals.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals currently has a market cap of Rs 5,568 crore.

