AP govt gives green signal to JSW's steel plant, Adani's 1,600 MW hydroelectric energy storage project

Dec 12, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

The officials informed the Chief Minister that JSW Steel Limited will invest Rs 8,800 crore in two phases for setting up the steel plant in Sunnapurallapalli village in Kadapa district.

Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), headed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday gave its nod for investments worth a total of Rs 23,985 crore in the state.

In the meeting held here, the board gave approval for JSW Steel Limited's proposal to set up a steel plant in Kadapa at a cost of Rs 8,800 crore, and for pumped hydro storage projects to be set up by Adani Green Energy Limited and Shirdi Sai Electricals, an official release said.

In the first phase, JSW Steel will invest Rs 3,300 crore in the proposed plant and one million tonnes of steel per annum would be produced in the first year. Later, the plant will be upgraded to two million tonnes per year in the second phase and will eventually reach three million tonne capacity per annum, it said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure that the steel plant works commence as soon as possible and said it is a great effort in the process of changing the face of backward Rayalaseema region. Besides, providing employment to thousands of people directly and indirectly, many allied industries will be set up providing more employment opportunities.

JSW Group, a USD 22 billion conglomerate engaged in steel, energy, manufacturing, cement and painting, is producing 27 million tonnes of steel annually.