 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

AP Global Investors Summit 2023: Mukesh Ambani stresses on Andhra's blue economy potential

Amritha Pillay
Mar 03, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

Reliance Industries has invested over Rs 150,000 crore in its KG-D6 assets, and for developing and supporting the gas pipeline, Ambani said

Reliance Industries

The growth of the blue economy in the coming decades will open up an ocean of new opportunities for Andhra Pradesh, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani told the Global Investors Summit 2023 today. He also announced plans to invest in 10 giga watts of renewable solar energy in the state.

“Andhra Pradesh has the second longest coastline in India, it can prosper greatly by harnessing renewable ocean energy, seabed minerals, marine biotechnology and so on,” Ambani elaborated on the state’s blue economy potential.

Blue economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystem, according to the World Bank definition.

Reliance Industries was among the first corporates to believe in the stupendous economic potential of Andhra Pradesh, Ambani said, highlighting that the company has invested over Rs 150,000 crore in its KG-D6 assets, and for developing and supporting the gas pipeline.