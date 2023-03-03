AP Global Investors Summit 2023: Mukesh Ambani stresses on Andhra's blue economy potential

The growth of the blue economy in the coming decades will open up an ocean of new opportunities for Andhra Pradesh, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani told the Global Investors Summit 2023 today. He also announced plans to invest in 10 giga watts of renewable solar energy in the state.

“Andhra Pradesh has the second longest coastline in India, it can prosper greatly by harnessing renewable ocean energy, seabed minerals, marine biotechnology and so on,” Ambani elaborated on the state’s blue economy potential.

Blue economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystem, according to the World Bank definition.

Reliance Industries was among the first corporates to believe in the stupendous economic potential of Andhra Pradesh, Ambani said, highlighting that the company has invested over Rs 150,000 crore in its KG-D6 assets, and for developing and supporting the gas pipeline.

In 2002, Reliance struck gas in the D1-D3 field of KG D6 block located in Andhra Pradesh. Ambani on Friday said the natural gas produced by Reliance at the KG-D6 basin is fueling India's clean energy transition and will contribute to nearly 30 percent of India's gas production. Detailing on the telecom business presence in the state, Ambani said, "We are creating the largest and the best digital network footprint in the state by investing over Rs 40,000 crore. Our 4G network covers 98 percent of Andhra Pradesh's population, including those living in the remotest corners of the state." He added that the rollout of Jio's True 5G will be completed before the end of 2023 throughout India, including Andhra Pradesh.

On the retail front, Ambani said, the company has partnered with more than 1.2 lakh kirana merchants across 6,000 villages in the state, equipping them with tools needed to thrive and succeed in the digital age. Reliance Retail will source significantly more agri and agro-based products and manufactured goods from Andhra Pradesh for sale all over India, he said.

Amritha Pillay