Anxiety grips individual investors who were sold AT1 bonds by Yes Bank officials

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) restructuring plan for Yes Bank has caused a wave of anxiety among bondholders who are now gasping for solutions as they stand to lose their investment.

The restructuring plan for Yes Bank allows a complete write-down of the value of AT1 bonds. These bonds are annual coupons that have no fixed maturity date. At the end of five years, however, they have call dates.

An investor in these bonds, who goes by his first name Mukul, recalled how Yes Bank officials personally sold these bonds to him, promising better returns.

"The point is I am a suspicious investor. I am usually careful about where I invest; so when Yes Bank officials approached me to invest in them, I had told them that these were being traded lower and they were offering at a higher price," Mukul said.

After carefully reading the terms and conditions of investment after the Yes Bank crisis played out completely, Mukul found out that documents state that it's an instrument that'll go down first if the bank goes down.

"So the whole AT1 under Basel III regulations worldwide is supposed to be a cushion if anything happens to the bank," Mukul said.

The authorities don't know that it's not just mutual funds that have invested in these bonds but there are some retail investors as well, Mukul added.

He has a WhatsApp group of 50 people who have invested in these bonds, and are now actively looking out for other such investors on social media platforms to petition for their demands, he said.

"In the case of some among these 50, Yes Bank staff had specifically told them to break fixed deposits (FDs) and invest in these bonds because these are better and will give 9 percent returns. We have e-mailed these details to the RBI," Mukul said.

Another investor, Ajay Pal Singh, said that the AT1 bonds traded in the market are a notch above equity bonds.

"The contention is that if Yes Bank is recapitalised with equity, since these investors are one notch above equity bondholders, equity can be allocated to the retail investors also," Singh said.

Singh says that of the estimated Rs 10,000 crore worth of AT1 bonds issued by the bank, around Rs 400-plus crore worth of bonds are held by retail investors. Singh says that these bonds are held by a diverse group of people, including retired officers, housewives, and working professionals from all over India.

"These bonds were sold promising greater returns. While a fixed deposit would give around 6-6.5 percent return, these bonds would give 9-9.5 percent," Singh said.

Singh believes that the exercise to write down the value of AT1 bonds is to bring in more investors.

"Rationale is to make the books of accounts attractive for new investors. If there is no debt, you stand a better chance to get investors," Singh said.

Singh has also written to the RBI about the unfair treatment meted out to the individual bondholders.

"This is the first time when AT1 bonds are written off ahead of equity. Equity shareholders will still own 51 percent of restructured bank but AT1 bondholders will suffer full loss. This will shut down AT1 market. Most PSU banks can’t access the equity capital market other than from LIC. With this step, they won’t be able to participate in the debt market as well. This is a retrograde step," Singh's letter, reviewed by Moneycontrol, said.

Another investor, who did not want to be quoted, said that personal relationship managers convinced him to purchase these bonds.

"I have an account in the Yes Bank branch at Dwarka (New Delhi) and I was told that the returns on these bonds are better than fixed deposits," the investor claimed.

The investor also said that apart from having written to the RBI, they were also seeking opinions from experts on whether to take legal recourse to get back their money.

On March 6, the RBI released a draft reconstruction plan for Yes Bank, in which the new investor would be holding a 49 percent stake at a minimum price of Rs 10 per share.

"State Bank of India has expressed its willingness to make an investment in Yes Bank Ltd and participate in its reconstruction scheme," the RBI document said.