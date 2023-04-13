 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anupam Rasayan inks LoI worth Rs 1,500 crore with Japanese firm for supply of specialty chemicals for next 7 years

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

This product will be manufactured in our existing manufacturing facilities.

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth USD 182 million (Rs 1,500 crore) with one of the leading Japanese multinational to manufacture and supply three high value speciality chemicals.

"We are proud to announce that we are partnering with a leading Japanese multinational to add three new molecules to our portfolio. These three molecules will be used as advanced intermediates for highly specialized polymers and liquid crystals," said Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan.

The company will be the exclusive supplier for these molecules out of India.