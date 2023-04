Anupam Rasayan inks LoI worth Rs 1,500 crore with Japanese firm for supply of specialty chemicals for next 7 years

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth USD 182 million (Rs 1,500 crore) with one of the leading Japanese multinational to manufacture and supply three high value speciality chemicals.

This product will be manufactured in our existing manufacturing facilities.

"We are proud to announce that we are partnering with a leading Japanese multinational to add three new molecules to our portfolio. These three molecules will be used as advanced intermediates for highly specialized polymers and liquid crystals," said Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan.

The company will be the exclusive supplier for these molecules out of India.

"This is in line with our strategy of expansion in Fluoropolymer and Electronic segments, manufacturing high value molecules and going up the value chain with support of our customers," Desai said.

Desai further added that this LoI demonstrates the increasing confidence of global MNCs in our technical capabilities and sustainable supply chain and further reaffirms our focus on Make in India.

The company has six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat with four facilities located at Sachin in Surat, while one of them is located at Jhagadia, Bharuch with an aggregate installed capacity of about 27,200 tonne as on December 31, 2022.