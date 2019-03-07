App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anticipated change in regulatory laws while acquiring Flipkart and was prepared for it: Walmart

Brett Biggs, CFO at Walmart, said the company expected ‘legislation changes’ and it will have to steer its way through this change

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US retail giant Walmart was not surprised by the new foreign direct investment (FDI) norms introduced by the government in December last year. Brett Biggs, Chief Financial Officer at Walmart, said the company expected 'legislation changes' and it will have to steer its way through this change.

"When you make an investment in India, things are going to change. They did the first time we were in India and they will again, we know that. We knew that going into an investment and you have to work your way through. And so, we are going to have real changes," Biggs said in a conference call on March 5, reports Bloomberg Quint.

Walmart acquired homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018. Biggs said India is an important market for Walmart and a long-term opportunity. "It is disappointing that you have a law like that changed quickly, but we have made the adjustments and are moving forward," he added.

The government brought into effect new rules for e-commerce marketplace models with FDI. These norms came into effect on February 1, under which e-commerce firms can exercise little control over the vendors on their platforms. It also puts a cap on discounts and cashback offers on the websites. Firms can no longer sell brands on their platforms where they have equity relations.

related news

Because of these rules, e-commerce majors Amazon and Walmart through Flipkart had to restructure their business models.

During an earnings call, C Douglas McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart, said the size of the Indian market and low penetration of e-commerce in the country makes it important for the company.

"In future, we hope to work with the government for pro-growth policies that can allow this nascent industry and the domestic manufacturers, farmers, and suppliers that benefit from it to develop and prosper. In terms of the regulatory environment, we were disappointed in a recent change in law and the lack of consultation that the team has worked to ensure we are in compliance with the new rules," he added.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 11:41 am

tags #Business #Companies #Flipkart #India #startups #Walmart

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Poor Cognition Raises Bad Oral Health in Elderly: Study

OPINION | Kangana Ranaut's Patriot Act Needs No Introduction, but Requ ...

Pakistan Has All-weather Supporters, Diplomatic Isolation Won't Help M ...

Solo Travelling Allows Me to Enjoy My 'Me Time': Masaba Gupta

Saina, Srikanth Enter Second Round of All England Championship

Bisexual Women, Homosexual Men Have Multiple Sexual Partners: Study

Idris Elba to Replace Will Smith as Deadshot in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel ...

15 Injured as Grenade Blast Rocks Busy Bus Stand in Jammu

NGT Slaps Rs 500 Crore Penalty on Volkswagen for Cheating Emission Tes ...

'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at ...

Taapsee Pannu on pushing the envelope with Badla and using her positio ...

Demonetisation has left unorganised sector in UP's Saharanpur traumati ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

From Redmi Note 7 to Honor 9N: The best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Women who broke silence over abuse and ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...

Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil gets a new release dat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.