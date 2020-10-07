Anti-infective drug sales recover after sliding for five months: Report

Sales of anti-infective medicines rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in September after declining for five months in a row, giving a push to overall sales of drugs.

The recovery could indicate an increase in visits to doctors' clinics and out-patient departments of hospitals, according to a Mint report.

Overall medicine sales during the month increased 4.5 percent to Rs 13,170 crore, the report said citing data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS. The spike was helped by higher sales of ant-infective and anti-diabetic drugs.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The therapeutics segment saw a decline of 21 percent in May since elective surgeries were postponed during the lockdown, Mint reported. People were also reluctant to visit doctors due to fears of contracting COVID-19.

India's 10 largest drugmakers reported sales growth of 3-16 percent, except Sun Pharmaceutical Industries which saw sales fall by 2 percent to Rs 619 crore.

Sale of anti-diabetic and cardiac care drugs rose 7.1 percent and 6.5 percent in September, the report said. Sales in these segments have grown during the past five months.

Some categories continued to record a drop in volumes. Sales of medicines in the pain and analgesics segment declined 5.5 percent and gastrointestinal drugs fell 4.3 percent. Respiratory medicines, too, saw volumes lower by 10.5 percent.