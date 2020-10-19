172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ant-group-gets-chinese-nod-for-hong-kong-leg-of-35-billion-dual-listing-sources-5982381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ant Group gets Chinese nod for Hong Kong leg of $35 billion dual listing: Sources

The Chinese financial technology firm plans to list in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's STAR Market simultaneously in what could be the world's largest initial public offering (IPO), surpassing Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion record set in December.

Reuters

Ant Group Co Ltd has received approval from China's securities regulator for the Hong Kong leg of its roughly $35 billion dual listing, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The Chinese financial technology firm plans to list in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's STAR Market simultaneously in what could be the world's largest initial public offering (IPO), surpassing Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion record set in December.

The firm plans to seek listing approval from Hong Kong's stock exchange on Monday, said one of the people, who declined to be identified as the matter was not yet public.

Close

Ant, backed by Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , declined to comment.

related news

Refinitiv publication IFR reported the approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) earlier on Monday. It also said the CSRC is set to approve Ant's Star Market IPO this week.

Ant plans to start a brief pre-marketing period this week before opening order books next week, IFR reported, saying Ant's shares are likely to start trading "a few days" after the November 3 US presidential election.

Ant originally aimed to meet Hong Kong's bourse on September 24 and launch the IPO after the week-long Chinese National Day holiday that ended on October 8, sources previously told Reuters.

Last week, sources said the CSRC was probing a potential conflict of interest in the planned listing, delaying approval.

The regulator was looking into the role of Alipay, Ant's flagship payment platform, as retail investors' only third-party channel to buy into five Chinese funds investing in the IPO.

Ant aims to sell 10 percent to 15 percent of its enlarged share capital in the IPO, split evenly between Hong Kong and Shanghai. It does not plan to offer a cornerstone tranche in Hong Kong in anticipation of strong demand from institutional investors.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Ant Group #Business #China #Hong Kong

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.