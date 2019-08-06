ANSM completes inspection of Lupin's Mandideep facility unit

The good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection of company's finished product manufacturing facility (Unit-1) at Mandideep by the ANSM has been completed, Lupin said in a statement.
Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said inspection of a unit of its Mandideep facility in Madhya Pradesh by the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM) has been completed with no major observations.
The inspection was conducted between April 8 to April 12, 2019, it added.
"The ANSM inspection closed with no critical or major observations," Lupin said.Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 755.65 per scrip on BSE, down 0.11 per cent from its previous close.