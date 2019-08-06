ANSM completes inspection of Lupin's Mandideep facility unit

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said inspection of a unit of its Mandideep facility in Madhya Pradesh by the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM) has been completed with no major observations.

The good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection of company's finished product manufacturing facility (Unit-1) at Mandideep by the ANSM has been completed, Lupin said in a statement.

The inspection was conducted between April 8 to April 12, 2019, it added.

"The ANSM inspection closed with no critical or major observations," Lupin said.