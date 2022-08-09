English
    Another SSLV flight soon: Space Commission member

    Kumar was commenting on the failure of the first demonstration flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to put an earth observation satellite (EOS2) and AzaadiSat, built by girl students from across the country, into the desired orbit on Sunday.

    PTI
    August 09, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
    (Image credit ISRO)

    The failure of India’s newest rocket to put small satellites in orbit was not a setback and the space agency will soon attempt another flight, Space Commission member A S Kiran Kumar has said.

    "No, no, no. It is not a setback. We were only marginally short in the end,” Kumar, a former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told
    PTI
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 03:07 pm
