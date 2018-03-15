Another scam unearthed at PNB as CBI detects fresh fraud worth Rs 9 crore

Already reeling under the web of deceitful transactions carried out by Nirav Modi and his group companies, Punjab National Bank has unearthed another scam related to misuse of Letter of Undertakings (LoUs).

In a FIR filed with BS&FC, two LoUs were issued by PNB employees Gokulnath Shetty and Hemant Kharat, who were also named in the complaint filed against Nirav Modi’s companies, to Chandri Papers and Allied Products worth Rs 9 crore.

PNB has appointed consultancy firm BDO India to conduct a forensic audit into the Nirav Modi fraud case and this Brady House branch fraud case has come to light as a result of the audit.

Here’s the copy of the FIR filed:

Rc 0772018 e 0004 by Anonymous epN9TbSh9 on Scribd