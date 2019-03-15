App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Another crisis brews at Jet Airways: Carrier stares at another $109m default

This is the second instalment of a $140-million loan that Jet Airways had taken in 2014, for which Etihad Airways was guarantor

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The financial troubles of Jet Airways seem to be growing as the cash-strapped carrier could be staring at another default of $109 million, which has to be paid to the HSBC Bank Middle East by March 28. This is the second instalment of a $140-million loan Jet had taken in 2014, for which Etihad Airways was the guarantor.

On March 11, Jet Airways defaulted on its commercial borrowings of $31 million to HSBC, which were guaranteed by Etihad, Business Standard reported.

The cash-strapped airline wrote to HSBC on March 11 about the liquidity crunch it is experiencing and assured the bank that the lenders are working on a resolution plan. The carrier informed the bank that the plan is in its final stage and awaiting corporate and regulatory approvals.

Also see: Etihad may not agree to Jet Airways' bailout plan

related news

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal and Etihad protected the interests of the latter as the guarantor. Sources told the paper that the MoU has a clause, which states that before getting credit, Jet Airways had to pledge 15 percent of its shares in JetPrivilege in favour of HSBC as security.

Jet Airways has a 49.9 percent stake in its loyalty programme -- JetPrivilege, which has an estimated enterprise value of around Rs 4,000 crore. The airline needs fresh credit as soon as possible, as over 40 percent of its fleet is grounded. The resolution plan led by the banks planned to bring in nearly Rs 4,000 crore.

Etihad was expected to infuse Rs 750 crore into the airline, after which the banks were to contribute the same amount. But that plan has been delayed by the Abu Dhabi-based carrier.

Jet Airways signed the loan agreement with HSBC in January 2014 and it was reworked with an amendment in two months after that. The loan was taken by the company in two instalments, on March 5 and March 27, 2014, for five years, with bullet repayment obligations at the end of the fifth year.

Goyal communicated with Etihad group CEO Tony Douglas recently, making it clear that Etihad's fund infusion was imperative for Jet Airways, but no confirmation regarding the deal has come from Etihad as of now.

This comes weeks after Goyal and Etihad agreed upon a new deal with changes to equity contributions from both sides after long deliberation.

Lenders to Jet Airways, led by State Bank of India, had designed a resolution plan, according to which Etihad is expected to infuse Rs 1,600-1,900 crore in the airline. The banks were to provide Rs 1,000 crore and the proposed new investor -- National Investment and Infrastructure Fund -- was to bring in Rs 1,600-1,900 crore. Goyal's stake would then come down from 51 percent to 17.1 percent.
Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Etihad Airways #Jet Airways

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

PM Modi Likely to Contest from Vadodara Again on 'Popular Demand'

2019 Ford Figo Launched in India for Rs 5.15 Lakh, Gets Additional Top ...

IPL 2019: Smith Will be Hungrier Than Ever to Perform for Royals - War ...

Another Jamaat-like Crackdown in Kashmir? This Time, Govt Workers Are ...

Hong Kong’s Biggest Shopping Mall to Host Harbour Art Fair 2019

Alia Bhatt on Starring in Rajamouli's RRR: My Dream to Work With the B ...

Full Faith That Judiciary Will Protect Freedom of Press: Newspaper Edi ...

Google Files Patent For 'Z-Fold' Display Technology: Everything You Ne ...

Mumbai Bridge Collapse: BJP Neta Sanju Verma Blaming Pedestrians is No ...

After Mumbai bridge collapse, NCP says scrap bullet train plan

Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-incumbency?

Fadnavis and Uddhav to begin joint poll meetings from today

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Pakistan will have better ties with India after polls, says Imran Khan

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex gains 400 points, Nifty above 11,450; ban ...

Here's a list of top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in Februar ...

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shootings: 49 dead in two 'terrorist attacks' in Ch ...

Sanya Malhotra's character in Photograph must set a precedent for laye ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

GDP fiasco, vanishing job numbers: India is certainly fighting a trust ...

How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legac ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt oozes beauty in this new poster

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Section 15: Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to shed his blood for director ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.