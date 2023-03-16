Zoho to hire around 1,300 employees for its new office in Madurai

Zoho also commissioned Economix Consulting Group to study the socio-economic impact of its presence in Tenkasi.

Indian Software-as-a-Service firm Zoho is looking to hire around 1,300 employees for its new office, which is under construction in the Kappalur region of Madurai.

Even though the company has slowed down hiring, the firm's long-term growth plan is rural, said Sridhar Vembu wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"Our rural expansion continues, now in Kappalur in Madurai...We have slowed down hiring drastically because we are growing much slower but our long-term growth plan is rural and we are preparing facilities for that," he wrote.

In November 2019, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu moved from Silicon Valley to a village in the Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu, a move aimed at empowering rural communities. The software product firm said the study has validated its approach, as it plans to intensify its rural revival initiatives.

Zoho also commissioned Economix Consulting Group to study the socio-economic impact of its presence in Tenkasi. Its office here, which opened a decade ago in 2011, has improved employment opportunities and quality of life for the locals in the district, according to the report, which was done based on 7,300 minutes of interactions with nearly 300 stakeholders.