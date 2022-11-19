 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Announcements

Zoho Books’ India revenue up 81% in 2021

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Nov 19, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST

The biggest challenge is acquiring customers. However, while the Customer Acquisition Cost has gone up due to macroeconomic pressures, Zoho is seeing strong retention rates.

Zoho Corporation, the Chennai-headquartered global technology company, has seen 81 percent annual growth in India in 2021 in its Zoho Books business, while the Zoho Finance platform has achieved 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth globally. Zoho Finance supports more than half a million businesses across 160 countries.

Zoho Books is an online accounting service that automates business workflows and helps collaborate across departments.

Zoho Finance includes Zoho Books, but also offers solutions for inventory management, travel and expense management, billing, subscription management, and payroll management.

Zoho recently conducted a survey to understand how accountants and financial advisors benefit from using cloud accounting software instead of legacy applications, it said in a media statement on Friday.

“While 88 percent of the accountants said they were able to save up to 10 hours a week using Zoho’s cloud-based accounting software, over 85 percent reported being able to provide more advisory services because of the time saved on performing crucial accounting tasks,” said Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, Global Head, Zoho Finance and Operations Suite, in an interaction with Moneycontrol.

Iswaran added that Zoho Books’ growth figures are  prior to QuickBooks ceasing operations in India.