ZF Steering Gear: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited (the "Company'), at their meeting held today i.e. May 30, 2018 has inter-alia:i. Approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter/ financial year ended March 31, 2018.ii. Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 8/- (Rs. Eight only) per equity share of Rs. 10 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2018. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on or after August 29, 2018.iii. Decided that the 38thAnnual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, August 27, 2018.Source : BSE