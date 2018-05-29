Zenith Birla India: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held today, considered and approved, inter alia, the following:1. Appointed Ram Sahay Jagetiya, Additional Director as Whole time Director (DIN: 02719230) of the Company.2. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018.Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a copy of Audited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 as approved by the Board of Directors and duly signed by the Directors authorized by the Board.Source : BSE