YES BANK’s holistic ecosystem for MSMEs is a one-stop platform for businesses

Customer-centricity is not only about asking consumers what they want and delivering it. It is as much about keeping customers at the starting point of your design, understanding their pain points and addressing potential challenges even before they arise.

Several sectors including the banking institutions have to adopt broad-level thinking, identify areas that require significant improvements and innovate to build products and services that enhance a customer’s banking journey.

In the banking sector, YES BANK has been meeting customer expectations by rolling out solutions that offer hassle-free and convenient banking. Since customer-centricity has always been the top priority for YES BANK, it has been taking progressive steps to make banking a delightful experience for its retail and business customers.

On the retail side, YES BANK has launched curated propositions that make banking on the go convenient, safe and secure. For its business customers too, YES BANK has thoughtfully designed solutions to fulfil aspirations and needs of the business owners. Its latest proposition – YES MSME – is another step forward towards creating a holistic ecosystem for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Under YES MSME, manufacturers, service providers, retailers and wholesalers can borrow, save, simplify, partner and protect to sustain and scale up their businesses. The personalised and exclusive solutions have helped MSME owners in different aspects – whether it is import and export, buyer’s credit, digitalisation, or expanding reach.

The tailormade solutions have not only enhanced relationships between the business owners and YES BANK, but also brought agility to many organisations.

Its campaign ‘Nayi udaan ki nayi zimmedari’ reiterates the Bank’s commitment to instil aspirations, confidence, and renewed hope among MSME owners. The TVC, which shows relatable instances from the lives of business owners, displays how Yes Bank has made business processes easier for MSMEs.

With YES MSME, the Bank is empowering businesses of tomorrow and serving the needs of the MSMEs.

This is a partnered post.