you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank appoints former SBI, LIC chairmen as external experts to hunt for new CEO

The first meeting of the 'Search & Selection Committee' is scheduled on October 11, 2018 for finalisation of an advisory firm

Yes Bank has appointed two former chairmen -- TS Vijayan of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and OP Bhatt of State Bank of India (SBI) to its search and selection committee to find a successor for Rana Kapoor.

Rana Kapoor's term as the chief executive officer and managing director (CEO and MD) ends on January 31, 2019.

The internal members include -- Brahm Dutt, Independent Director  who is the Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), Lt. General Dr. Mukesh Sabharwal (Retd.) - Independent Director (Member - NRC) and Subhash Chander Kalia, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director (Member - NRC).

The mid-sized private bank has also invited proposals from global leadership advisory firms specialising in BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance).

The first meeting of the 'Search & Selection Committee' is scheduled on October 11, 2018, for finalisation of the advisory firm.

This comes after the Reserve Bank of India cut short the tenure of Rana Kapoor to five months as against three years up to 2021 proposed by the bank's board and shareholders earlier this year.

Although the central bank has not cited any reasons publicly, a high quantum (Rs 10,500 crore) of under-reporting of bad loans by the bank for two consecutive fiscal years had come under the scanner.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 09:01 pm

tags #NPAs #Rana Kapoor #RBI #Yes Bank

