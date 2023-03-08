Women’ Day 2023: Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit empowering women towards investments.

In India, women's empowerment has advanced significantly in recent years. Women are financially and socially independent in addition to being educated. They are qualified to serve as a family, business, or society's leader. Women place a high importance on saving money. For women, there are numerous investment options. They may support their families, live independently, and keep a high quality of health by investing their money.

The top Investing alternatives for Women in India are covered in this post.

1. Fixed deposits

A fixed deposit is a safe investment option that provides guaranteed returns. FDs are an ideal investment option for those who want to invest in a safe and secure instrument with low risk. Additionally, FDs have a fixed tenure, which makes them a great option for those who want to save for a specific goal. FDs are also easy to open and manage, making them an ideal investment option for beginners. Bajaj Finance FD is a leading NBFC that offers fixed deposits with attractive interest rates.

Here are some features of Bajaj Finance FD:

Attractive interest rates

Bajaj Finance FD offers one of the highest FD interest rates that are higher than those offered by banks. The interest rates offered by Bajaj Finance FD are up to 8.20% p.a. (w.e.f 4 March, 2023) on deposits, which are one of the highest in the market.

Flexible tenure

Bajaj Finance FD offers flexible tenure options ranging from 12 months to 60 months. This makes it easy for investors to choose a tenure that suits their financial goals. Special tenures have higher FD rates.

Senior citizen benefit

Bajaj Finance offers an additional FD rates to senior citizens women of up to 0.25% p.a. This is a great benefit for senior citizens who are looking for a safe investment option with high returns.

Easy online application process

Bajaj Finance FD can be easily opened online, making it a convenient option for investors. Additionally, investors can track their FD investments online and receive alerts for maturity.

2. Systematic Deposit Plan

A monthly investment scheme, SDP is like a fixed deposit, but with the flexibility of making small regular investments instead of a lump sum. Every deposit you make via your Systematic Deposit Plan is treated as a new FD. Moreover, the interest accruing on every new deposit is calculated on the prevailing interest rate the day the deposit is made. You can choose an investment tenure ranging from 12 to 60 months and make regular monthly contributions to grow your wealth. SDP works like an RD, where the monthly deposits you make earn FD interest rates up to 8.20% p.a. (w.e.f 4 March, 2023) that are comparable with the prevalent FD rates.

With the above options women can now start investing and create a diversified portfolio with multiple options. Below are some tips that women can follow before they start investing.

Consider the following steps to create a successful investment plan:

- Evaluate your financial goal: Make sure to define your goals so you can pick appropriate investment options suitable for each specific goal.

- Consider the tenure of your investment: If you are looking for immediate returns, you should choose a short-term instrument. However, if your goal is not an immediate one, you should invest in a long-term instrument. You can use the fixed deposit calculator to choose the right tenure for your deposit.

- Analyse the risk involved in the investment: Each investment tool carries a certain level of risk, which may affect the returns that you will receive at the end of the tenure of the investment. Ensure that the risk involved is aligned to your risk appetite.

- Do not wait for the right time to invest: The only right time to invest is right now. The sooner you start, the higher can be the sum accumulated.

The earliest opportunity to invest your money, say financial experts, is the best moment to do it. As a result, starting early in your employment, investment should be a part of your financial strategy. This will provide you a sizable window of time to watch your money grow. Also, it will give you adequate time to recover from any losses brought on by underperforming assets. Having said that, you can choose several long- and short-term investing solutions based on your unique goals.

