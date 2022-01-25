With high FD rates from Bajaj Finance, get the benefit of growth and secured returns

On Monday, the Indian market tanked, reflecting the dynamic nature of market-linked investments. Today, you can invest in mutual funds, equity, gold, and stocks. These instruments promise high returns, but they also come with inherent risk. This leaves your investments open to risk and results in lower returns or a capital loss. But, this should not hinder you from investing. Instead, it would be best if you diversified your investment portfolio. This ensures that even if one investment incurs a loss, returns from other investment avenues save your portfolio from taking a significant hit.

With the current economic climate riddled with uncertainties and speculation, it is no surprise that FDs has come back under the spotlight. You can invest a portion of your earnings in fixed deposits to balance your portfolio.

Stable FD interest rates ensure that you earn returns irrespective of market conditions. Moreover, choosing Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit gives you high FD rates and a durable and safe investment option. Continue reading to know how a Bajaj Finance FD can help you diversify your portfolio and mitigate risk in the long run.

Earn attractive returns with high FD interest rates

Investing in market-linked instruments is essential for high returns. However, the proportion of your corpus dedicated to them should depend on your age, investment goals, and risk appetite. To balance your portfolio, invest a sizable amount in fixed deposits. This protects your capital, and the high FD rates of up to 7.05% promise sizable returns.

Customer type Rate of interest Interest earned (Rs.) Maturity amount (Rs.) Citizen aged below 60 6.80% 1,16,848 4,16,848 Senior customer 7.05% 1,21,750 4,21,750

By investing in a Bajaj Finance FD, especially with the markets at an all-time volatile condition, not only is your investment safe, but you also earn generous returns. Using the FD interest rate calculator, you can find out the exact returns you can get. For instance, see the table below to check your returns on investing Rs.3 lakh for 60 months.

The longer the investment tenor, the higher your returns are, making a Bajaj Finance FD in your corpus an absolute winner.

Loan against FD facility

It is crucial to prepare for an unforeseen emergency that requires a free cash flow. With Bajaj Finance, FD investors can get a loan against their FD up to 75% of the FD value. These funds can be used to meet your immediate financial needs. This investment tool not only stabilizes your investment portfolio but also provides an easy liquidity option.

Save monthly with the Systematic Deposit Plan facility

If you have just started earning, savings and investing should be your primary goal. The earlier you start and the longer you stay invested, the more you accrue. However, managing this when you have just started earning can be challenging. Instead, you can make regular contributions to your investment portfolio, gradually increasing your corpus over time.

To help you start, Bajaj Finance offers the Systematic Deposit Plan. It is similar to a SIP, but each contribution goes to a new FD you avail at the interest rate prevailing on that day. You can start your SDP with a minimum contribution of Rs.5000. You can choose to allow your deposits to mature altogether on a specific date and earn lump sum returns with the Single Maturity Scheme. On the other hand, with the Monthly Maturity Scheme, you can opt for monthly returns, depending on your goals and liquidity requirements. So, not only do you invest in a systematic and disciplined way, but you also have the freedom to access your returns as per your needs.

Credible investment platform

When looking for an investment instrument that protects your portfolio and balances it, you cannot go wrong with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. With the highest FAAA ratings from CRISIL and MAAA ratings from ICRA, this is one of the safest and most trustworthy investments.

