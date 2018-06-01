WhatsApp to soon ‘predict’ which photos you will upload, share with friends

WhatsApp plans to take its services a notch higher by rolling out a ‘Predictive Upload’ feature for all users. After the recent development where WhatsApp allowed users to re-download deleted images, this feature is aimed at making sharing images more efficient on the platform.

WABetaInfo is a fan site which tests all new WhatsApp features before they are rolled out. They put out a blog post on May 30, stating, "iOS users need to update WhatsApp version to the 2.18.61 iOS update, in order to benefit from all the advantages of the Predicted Upload feature.’ And, for all Android users, it added, ‘About Android, WhatsApp is slowly enabling the feature for a few users only since the 2.18.156 stable version and it will need a lot of time... but the feature doesn't seem to work yet, although it is correctly enabled for some lucky users." For Windows phones, WhatsApp is still experimenting with the feature.

The feature enables WhatsApp to actually predict when a photograph is going to be shared in a chat. The main purpose of the feature is to upload a photo to the server in advance. The application redirects the user to the ‘Edit Photo’ section while it sends the image to the server in the background. So, when you click ‘Send’ even without editing the photo, you get the grey tick almost instantly.

This will reduce the wait-time for photos to be uploaded to the server to 0.0001 seconds! Currently, this feature is not available for videos and GIFs. Also, it doesn’t work on WhatsApp Web. It is important to note that “Predictive Upload’ feature is only applicable to unedited photos. If you edit a photo or an image, then the old (original) photo will be deleted from the server and the edited photo will be sent (no prediction).