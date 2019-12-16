What makes Bajaj Finance FD a trusted investment option?

Investing can be tricky, especially given the current economic climate. In fact, as per a Financial Express report, in the last 2 years, 33% of equity-oriented schemes gave returns in the red. This means that finding an instrument that you can bank on is of utmost importance, especially if you do not have an aggressive risk profile. Among the instruments you can trust without leaving anything to chance is the fixed deposit. Within this asset class, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit stands out for its ability to deliver rewarding yields.

Continue reading to know why a Bajaj Finance FD is a trusted investment option.

Its stability is vouched for by top rating agencies

Unlike market-linked investments, FD is secure and unaffected by volatilities. Further consider the fact that Bajaj Finance is the only NBFC with a long-term issuer credit rating of ‘BBB-’, and a short-term issuer credit rating of ‘A-3’ by S&P Global Ratings. Additionally, it is one of the few company FDs with the highest ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA. This indicates that you get timely interest and maturity payouts.

Get guaranteed returns at attractive rates of interest

Apart from being safe, Bajaj Finance FD yields generously, and this can help you combat inflation or generate wealth. In fact, Bajaj Finance is the only NBFC with zero unclaimed deposits in India. Here, you enjoy an attractive interest rate of up to 8.35% on a deposit taken for a tenor of at least 36 months.

Further, you can use the FD calculator to forecast your proceeds accurately.

New customer with interest rates of up to 8.10%

Deposit amount (Rs.) Tenor (Yrs.) Interest (Rs.) Maturity amount (Rs.) 5,00,000 5 2,38,072 7,38,072

Senior citizen with interest rates of up to 8.35%

Deposit amount (Rs.) Tenor (Yrs.) Interest (Rs.) Maturity amount (Rs.) 5,00,000 5 2,46,646 7,46,646

Below are a few tables indicating FD yields.

Furthermore, on re-investing the interest rate increases by 0.10%, bolstering your returns further.

Grow your wealth through a range of value-added features

Bajaj Finance offers you the Auto-Renewal facility that you can use to plan for a long-term investment as it renews your FD without needing manual intervention. Further, you can bank on the FD for timely liquidity in more ways than one. You can invest over a flexible tenor of 12 to 60 months and opt for frequent payouts should you require periodic assistance. Additionally, you can use the Multi Deposit facility to break up your investment into smaller ones maturing at different times, as it permits investing in several deposits with a single cheque. It is also important to note that you can get started with a minimum deposit amount of just Rs. 25,000.

It gives you a loan against FD that you can avail in an emergency

If you require cash for any financial emergencies, Bajaj Finance offers you a loan of up to Rs.4 lakh against your FD. This allows you to keep your savings intact and preserves your investments too. In fact, this way you obtain liquidity while also earning simultaneously.

Now that you know why a Bajaj Finance FD is a well-trusted instrument, begin your investment today and benefit from the features on offer. To get started, simply fill out the online FD form and get speedy assistance to get started.