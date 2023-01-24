 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Westlife Foodworld appoints Saurabh Bhudolia as CFO; stock gains

Jan 24, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

Saurabh is a chartered accountant (CA) who has worked in manufacturing in India, New Zealand, and Singapore (steel, FMCG, beverage, and retail).

