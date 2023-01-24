Westlife Foodworld appoints Saurabh Bhudolia as CFO; stock gains

Westlife Development (Image: westlife.co.in)

Shares of Westlife Foodworld gained over 4% on January 24 intraday after the company announced the appointment of Saurabh Bhudolia as its chief financial officer (CFO) .

Saurabh is a chartered accountant (CA) with experience of over 15 years across manufacturing in India, New Zealand, and Singapore (steel, FMCG, beverage, and retail), the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

Over the years, his areas of expertise have included accounting, budgeting, costing, treasury, taxation, project finance, financial reporting, business partnering, mergers and acquisitions, industrial relations, and funding.

To ensure the company's financial success, Saurabh will oversee all aspects of financial management and strategy. His new role will require him to work closely with Westlife Foodworld's leadership team to devise effective financial strategies. He will report to Akshay Jatia, executive director.

We are delighted to welcome Saurabh Bhudolia as the new chief financial officer of Westlife Foodworld, said Amit Jatia, vice chairman of Westlife Foodworld. In advancing our strategic vision and achieving our business objectives, his experience and knowledge will prove invaluable. He will play an integral role in Westlife Foodworld's continued growth, and I wish him success.

Saurabh Bhudolia, CFO of Westlife Foodworld, said, "I am honoured to be a part of the Westlife Foodworld family. I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to provide financial guidance, ensure compliance and maximize profitability. I am positive that my area of expertise and skill sets will enable Westlife Foodworld to soar to greater heights."