    Westlife Foodworld appoints Saurabh Bhudolia as CFO; stock gains

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
    Westlife Development (Image: westlife.co.in)

    Westlife Development (Image: westlife.co.in)

     
     
    Shares of  Westlife Foodworld gained over 4% on January 24 intraday after the company announced the appointment of Saurabh Bhudolia as its chief financial officer (CFO) .

    Saurabh is a chartered accountant (CA) with experience of over 15 years across manufacturing in India, New Zealand, and Singapore (steel, FMCG, beverage, and retail), the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

    Over the years, his areas of expertise have included accounting, budgeting, costing, treasury, taxation, project finance, financial reporting, business partnering, mergers and acquisitions, industrial relations, and funding.

    To ensure the company's financial success, Saurabh will oversee all aspects of financial management and strategy. His new role will require him to work closely with Westlife Foodworld's leadership team to devise effective financial strategies. He will report to Akshay Jatia, executive director.