Decoding RBI’s Move To Hike Repo Rate By 40 Bps

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced a 40 bps hike in the key lending rate and raised the cash reserve ratio by 50 bps in an unscheduled announcement. Watch Karunya Rao and Ravi Krishnan analyse the surprise rate hike by RBI

