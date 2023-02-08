English
    Warner Music India acquires majority stake in Divo to expand its presence in country

    The company works with labels, artists and musicians to distribute and monetise their content across digital platforms, radio and TV. Last year, it released more than 30,000 songs in the Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telegu markets.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

    Warner Music India has signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Divo, a digital media and music company in India with a presence in four South Indian language music markets.

    This investment will help deliver Warner Music India's strategy of having a leading presence in the entertainment sector across the whole country, the company said in a statement released on February 8.

    Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India, said, “I’m delighted that we're able to bring the Divo brand under the Warner Music India banner. This move will strengthen our presence in the south of the country, enabling us to have a strong pan-India presence. Divo's extensive portfolio will not only bolster our core music offering in South India but its artist-influencer ecosystem will further enhance our overall entertainment footprint.”

    Divo offers online video, music distribution, publishing, digital, and influencer marketing solutions. The company works with labels, artists, and musicians to distribute and monetise their content across digital platforms, radio and TV.