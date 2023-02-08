Warner Music India acquires majority stake in Divo to expand its presence in country

Warner Music India has signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Divo, a digital media and music company in India with a presence in four South Indian language music markets.

This investment will help deliver Warner Music India's strategy of having a leading presence in the entertainment sector across the whole country, the company said in a statement released on February 8.

Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India, said, “I’m delighted that we're able to bring the Divo brand under the Warner Music India banner. This move will strengthen our presence in the south of the country, enabling us to have a strong pan-India presence. Divo's extensive portfolio will not only bolster our core music offering in South India but its artist-influencer ecosystem will further enhance our overall entertainment footprint.”

Divo offers online video, music distribution, publishing, digital, and influencer marketing solutions. The company works with labels, artists, and musicians to distribute and monetise their content across digital platforms, radio and TV.

Last year, the company released more than 30,000 songs in the Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telegu markets, according to the release.

Read More

With chartbuster releases and strategic partnerships with companies such as Global Music Junction, Sky Digital, Tips Music, and Ziiki Media, Warner Music India has grown across the country's vast majority of regions and cultures. In an effort to strengthen its presence in the regional music market, the label released official soundtracks for films in Marathi and Gujarati. Besides its regional imprint, Maati also has a sub-label.

Alfonso Perez Soto, President (Emerging Markets) at Warner Recorded Music, added, “The acquisition of Divo is a major milestone in our Indian journey. We opened for business in 2020 and through a series of strategic deals and culturally relevant artist signings have fast established ourselves as a key player in the market. We're excited to partner with Shahir and Vishu and the team at Divo, who have built an amazing company that operates at the intersection of four key music markets. Together, we'll take South Indian music to a global audience.”

“Having the backing of a global partner will put us on the map, helping us to be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to attracting talent and clients,” Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director of Divo, said.