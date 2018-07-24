App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VMV Holidays' board meeting on August 01, 2018

We inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 01, 2018, to consider the matters related to Annual General Meeting of the Company.

 
 
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 1st August, 2018, inter alia, to consider the matters related to Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 10:50 pm

tags #Announcements

