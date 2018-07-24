App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 10:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivid Global Industries: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on July 24, 2018 at 04:00 p.m., approved the Un-Audited Financial results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2018.

 
 
The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 24.07.2018 at 04:00 p.m., inter-alia, approved the following:
1. Un-Audited Financial results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2018.
2. Draft of Directors' Report and Corporate Governance Report.
3. Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 27th September, 2018 at 11.00 a.m. at Banquet Hall of Hotel Sarovar Residency, P-180-Tarapur MIDC Area, Near Hotel Sarovar, Chitralaya, Boisar (W), Dist. Palghar, Maharashtra - 401506.
4. Dates of Book closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and Dividend from 20th September, 2018 to 27th September, 2018 (both days inclusive).
5. Revised the Remuneration payable to Mr. Sumish S. Mody, Managing Director and Mr. Miten S. Mody, Whole time director of the company.
6. Appointed Pankaj & Associates, Company Secretary in Practice, as Scrutinizer for the E-voting at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 10:53 pm

tags #Announcements

