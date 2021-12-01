Vivek Johri takes over as the chairman of CBIC

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman Vivek Johri.

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Vivek Johri has succeed M Ajit Kumar as the chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

A 1985-batch IRS (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer, Johri was earlier a member of the board and took charge on December 1 after Kumar completed his tenure.

"Sh. Vivek Johri, IRS (C&IT:1985) takes over as Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) from today December 01, 2021," CBIC tweeted on December 1.

He takes charge at a time when preparations for the budget get underway. CBIC will in the coming weeks help the government to strike a fiscal balance as there has been a substantial decline in the excise duty levied on petrol and diesel. However, revenue buoyancy from goods and services tax (GST) collections is expected to facilitate the same.

Johri would also be executing the government’s promised customs duty rejig, which aims to boost local manufacturing. The indirect tax administration is also reportedly discussing a GST slab revision meant to improve revenue collection.