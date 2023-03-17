 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Vistara to operate flights from Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2 from March 26

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

Vistara will be the third airline to shift to T2 after Star Air (commenced operations on January 15, 2023) and AirAsia (since February 15, 2023).

(Representative Image)

Full-service carrier Vistara has decided to commence operations from Terminal 2 of Bengaluru airport starting from March 26.

Vistara will be the third airline to shift to T2 after Star Air (commenced operations on January 15, 2023) and AirAsia (since February 15, 2023).

Vistara operates flights connecting Bengaluru to places like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Goa. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, both of which announced a merger between Air India and Vistara in November last year.

Also read: How Bengaluru airport's brand-new T2 won over Foxconn