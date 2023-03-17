Vistara to operate flights from Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2 from March 26

Full-service carrier Vistara has decided to commence operations from Terminal 2 of Bengaluru airport starting from March 26.

Vistara will be the third airline to shift to T2 after Star Air (commenced operations on January 15, 2023) and AirAsia (since February 15, 2023).

Vistara operates flights connecting Bengaluru to places like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Goa. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, both of which announced a merger between Air India and Vistara in November last year.

Sources said Air India is likely to be the next airline to move into T2. In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru airport, which was built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. According to BIAL officials, T2 offers a ‘walk in the garden’ experience, with passengers travelling through 10,000 square metres of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens built with indigenous technology. It’s also a tribute to Bengaluru’s ‘Garden City’ moniker. Located on the north-eastern side of terminal-1, T2 spans 2.5 lakh sqm in area and is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually.

Moneycontrol News