Vishal Fabrics : Outcome of board meeting

In Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 29, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. and Concluded at 8:25 P.M. has transacted the following business.1. Approved the Statement of Audited Standalone Financial Results along with unmodified Audit report of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018.2. Appointed Mr. Deepak Vyas, as Company Secretary and Compliance officer:Mr. Deepak Vyas Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India having Experience of five years in the field of Secretarial and Compliance Department of listed entities have been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f. May 29, 2018.The above is for your kind information and record.Source : BSE