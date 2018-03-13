Vedanta declares first interim dividend

Vedanta Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on March 13, 2018, inter alia, have considered and approved the following:
- The First Interim Dividend of Rs. 21.20 per equity share i.e. 2120% on face value of Re. 1/- per equity share for the financial year 2017-18.
