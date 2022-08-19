VCs welcome SEBI's new guideline on overseas investments

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

Venture capital firms and investors have welcomed the new guidelines from market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that allow them to invest in overseas companies without an Indian connection.

Until now, the need to have an ‘Indian connection’ has meant that domestic VCs can invest in foreign companies that at least have an office in the country.

"We are pleased to see that SEBI is lending a kind ear to the industry's requests…Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) for domestic venture Capital funds has become an important need, to help Indian entrepreneurs compete with the best in the world,” said Karthik Reddy, chairperson, Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association & Cofounder of Blume Ventures.

In a circular dated August 17, SEBI noted that Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and Venture Capital Funds (VCFs) can invest in securities of companies incorporated outside India, subject to such conditions or guidelines that may be stipulated or issued by the Reserve Bank of India and SEBI from time to time.

“The requirement of the overseas investee company to have an Indian Connection, as specified (in earlier circulars) has been done away with,” SEBI noted.

An AIF is any fund incorporated in India that collects funds from sophisticated investors, whether Indian or foreign, for investing it in accordance with a defined investment policy for the benefit of its investors.

“These relaxations will help Indian funds be more competitive compared to global peers and bring in better geographical diversity to their portfolios. Recycling of disinvested capital gives further runway to this cause,” said Athera Capital (previously Inventus) Partner, Swati Murarka to Moneycontrol.

The conditions that need to be followed to be able to do these transactions are basic and necessary, said investors.

“There are basic hygiene conditions related to this but not expected to add excessive compliance overload. From SEBI’s perspective, the idea is to get more real-time information on how much capital has been deployed, and how much has been divested,” Murarka added.

Investors are also hoping to see if AIFs be allowed to utilize their ODI limits under the automatic route, similar to mutual funds, Reddy added.

The overseas investee company that SEBI allows must be incorporated in a country whose securities market regulator is a signatory to the International Organization of Securities Commission's (IOSCO) Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding or a signatory to the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding with Sebi.

However, AIFs or VCFs will not be allowed to invest in an overseas company, which is incorporated in a country identified by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as a jurisdiction having a strategic anti-money laundering or combating the financing of terrorism deficiencies to which counter measures apply.

“We are looking forward to this move and it clearly opens up many opportunities…the FATF identified country where investment is not allowed is not a huge setback for us. These are not even big markets for investments,” said a partner of a top investment firm requesting anonymity.

These are the countries that are identified by the FATF - Albania, Barbados, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cayman Islands, Haiti, Jamaica, Jordan, Mali, Malta, Morocco, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Philippines, Senegal, South Sudan, Türkiye, and Uganda.