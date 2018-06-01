VBC Ferro Alloys: Outcome of board meeting

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held on June 1, 2018. The following were considered and approved:1. Issue of 1,20,00,000 convertible warrants into Equity Shares at price of Rs.45/- each (Face Value of Rs.10/- plus Rs.35/- as premium)2. Holding of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company on 03rd July 2018.3. Book Closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting from 23rd June 2018 to 3rd July 2018.Source : BSE