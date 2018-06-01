VBC Ferro Alloys: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held on June 01, 2018.
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held on June 1, 2018. The following were considered and approved:
1. Issue of 1,20,00,000 convertible warrants into Equity Shares at price of Rs.45/- each (Face Value of Rs.10/- plus Rs.35/- as premium)
2. Holding of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company on 03rd July 2018.
3. Book Closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting from 23rd June 2018 to 3rd July 2018.
Source : BSE
1. Issue of 1,20,00,000 convertible warrants into Equity Shares at price of Rs.45/- each (Face Value of Rs.10/- plus Rs.35/- as premium)
2. Holding of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company on 03rd July 2018.
3. Book Closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting from 23rd June 2018 to 3rd July 2018.
Source : BSE
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 10:23 pm