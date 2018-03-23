Vakrangee alliance with Blue Dart Express

We would like to inform that, Vakrangee Limited has through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company 'Vakrangee Logistics Private Limited' ('VLPL') entered an alliance with Blue Dart Express Limited, which shall offer last mile courier and logistics services to the Citizens on PAN India basis.As per the arrangement with Blue Dart, VLPL through Vakrangee Kendras will offer Courier Pick-up and delivery services and help Blue Dart extend their reach to un-served and under-served areas.This tie-up further expands the company's bouquet of services available to citizens through Vakrangee Kendras.Source : BSE