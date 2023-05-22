Unprecedented merger creates A&O Shearman, a powerhouse global law firm

Merger

Two renowned international law firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling, have made an extraordinary announcement of their merger, giving birth to a new global legal powerhouse known as Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, or A&O Shearman for short.

With an impressive combined experience of 250 years, this ground-breaking union brings together the expertise of 3,900 lawyers and 800 partners across an expansive network of 49 offices worldwide.

What sets A&O Shearman apart is its unparalleled ability to seamlessly offer United States law, English law, and local law services on an equal footing, cementing its position as the only global firm with such comprehensive capabilities.

The merger decision was fueled by a shared vision to meet the evolving needs of clients in an increasingly complex legal, regulatory, and geopolitical environment. The merger represents the first collaboration between a London-based magic circle firm and an American rival since Clifford Chance's partnership with Rogers & Wells back in 2000, as reported by the Financial Times.

Furthermore, this merger serves as a pivotal moment for Allen & Overy as it aims to conquer the lucrative US market following the setback of its previous attempt to merge with Californian firm O'Melveny & Myers four years ago due to valuation disagreements.

Wim Dejonghe, an esteemed Senior Partner at Allen & Overy, expressed his enthusiasm for this transformative step, underlining the exceptional track records of both firms. He emphasized that A&O Shearman would be a truly unparalleled entity in the legal world, committed to delivering the highest quality advice while seamlessly integrating the best of both firms across geographical boundaries.

Adam Hakki, an accomplished Senior Partner at Shearman & Sterling, echoed Dejonghe's sentiments, acknowledging the growing demand from clients for integrated global legal solutions. The merger with Allen & Overy will enable Shearman & Sterling to swiftly respond to these needs in an increasingly intricate landscape, solidifying their position as leaders in quality, excellence, and collaboration.

It is important to note that the proposed merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including a vote by the partners of each respective firm. Nonetheless, the future prospects of Allen Overy Shearman Sterling hold tremendous promise, heralding a new era of legal prowess and unrivalled client offerings.