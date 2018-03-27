App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 26, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uniworth International appoints Kaushal Kumar as an Director

We kindly want to inform you that the appointment of Mr. Kaushal Kumar as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from March 26, 2018 at its meeting held today.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with the provisions of Sections 161(1) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and pursuant to recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (at its meeting held today prior to holding of the Board Meeting) the Board of Directors of Uniworth International Limited (the Company') has approved the appointment of Mr. Kaushal Kumar (DIN : 08035025) as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 26th March, 2018 at its meeting held today. The said Director shall be holding office upto the next Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Meet the wealth creators of FY18! Top 20 stocks which rose up to 1000%

Meet the wealth creators of FY18! Top 20 stocks which rose up to 1000%

Where have the listing gains of IPO gone?

Where have the listing gains of IPO gone?

Lemon Tree Hotels IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Lemon Tree Hotels IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.