Uniworth International appoints Kaushal Kumar as an Director

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with the provisions of Sections 161(1) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and pursuant to recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (at its meeting held today prior to holding of the Board Meeting) the Board of Directors of Uniworth International Limited (the Company') has approved the appointment of Mr. Kaushal Kumar (DIN : 08035025) as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 26th March, 2018 at its meeting held today. The said Director shall be holding office upto the next Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE