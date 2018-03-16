United Drilling Tools to consider bonus issue

United Drilling Tools Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on March 19, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve the following agenda items:-1. To amend the Memorandum of Association of the Company to align it with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.2. To amend the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company with the intention of widening the scope of business activities.3. To issue bonus Equity Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company, subject to necessary approvals.4. To conduct Postal Ballot (including e-voting).Further, in terms of Company’s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed for all the designated employees / Directors / Promoters / KMP and their immediate relatives and other connected Persons from March 15, 2018 to March 19, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE