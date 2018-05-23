App
Announcements
May 23, 2018 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unijolly Investments Company's board meeting on May 30, 2018

We hereby give prior intimation of the meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 2.00 PM and 2.30 PM respectively at the registered office of the Company.

 
 
With reference to the subject cited above, we hereby give prior intimation of the meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 30th day of May 2018 at 2.00 PM and 2.30 PM respectively at the registered office of the Company inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and the Financial Year ended 31st March 2018.
Source : BSE
