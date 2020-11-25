PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unacademy gets funding from Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment

Online learning startup Unacademy says deal that values it at $2 billion.

Moneycontrol News

Unacademy has raised an undisclosed amount of money from Tiger Global Management and Dragoneer Investment Group in a deal that values the online learning startup at $2 billion.

Tiger Global and Dragoneer are marquee global investors with a history of partnering with innovative companies that are making an impact on people’s lives, said Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Unacademy, announcing the deal.

 

Close

The new investment follows a fundraising in September when the company collected 150 million in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, along with existing investors General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Facebook, and Blume Ventures. Unacademy was then valued at $1.45 billion.

related news

Unacademy has been one of the many Indian startups that has benefitted immensely from the unprecented migration to online learning after schools in India remain shuttered due to the pandemic.

The deal makes US investment firm Tiger Global an investor in three of India's largest edtech startups. It is an investor in Vedantu and Byju's as well.Founded by Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh, Unacademy allows educators to create videos for courses from school-level learning to college entrance exams across streams.

It also offer more advanced courses such as those for cracking the civil services and MBA entrance tests.

The coronavirus has fired up the online education space, as students have been forced to learn from home. Startups such as Unacademy, Byju’sVedantuWhiteHat Jr and Eruditus have all benefited from this, raising money at higher valuations in a few months’ time. Indian ed-tech startups have raised a record billion dollars this year alone.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 06:44 pm

tags #Tiger Global #Unacademy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.