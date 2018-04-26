Umiya Tubes' board meeting on May 02, 2018

We have to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 02, 2018, Wednesday at Registered Office of the Company.
We have to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 2nd May, 2018, Wednesday at Registered Office of the Company to inter alia consider the following matters:
1. To Increase Authorized Share Capital of the Company
2. To consider matter relating to recommendation of issuance of Bonus Equity
Shares and
3. To Migrate from SME Exchange to the Main Board on the BSE Limited
This is as per Regulation 29 and other relevant Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE
1. To Increase Authorized Share Capital of the Company
2. To consider matter relating to recommendation of issuance of Bonus Equity
Shares and
3. To Migrate from SME Exchange to the Main Board on the BSE Limited
This is as per Regulation 29 and other relevant Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE