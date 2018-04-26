Umiya Tubes' board meeting on May 02, 2018

We have to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 2nd May, 2018, Wednesday at Registered Office of the Company to inter alia consider the following matters:1. To Increase Authorized Share Capital of the Company2. To consider matter relating to recommendation of issuance of Bonus EquityShares and3. To Migrate from SME Exchange to the Main Board on the BSE LimitedThis is as per Regulation 29 and other relevant Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE