Ujjivan SFB gets RBI nod to re-appoint Ittira Davis as MD and CEO for 2 years

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) on December 7 said it has received the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for reappointment of Ittira Davis as its managing director and chief executive officer for a period of two years.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its letter today, December 07, 2022, has conveyed its approval for the re-appointment of Ittira Davis as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank for a further period of 2 years, w.e.f. January 14, 2023," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Davis has been associated with Ujjivan since March 2015.

He has over 40 years of work experience in India, the Middle East, and Europe, the lender said in a release.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad, Davis was the managing director at the Europe Arab Bank, London, prior to joining Ujjivan. He also held leadership positions with Arab Bank plc, Bahrain, and Citibank, India.

Meanwhile, shares of Ujjivan SFB closed 1.05 percent higher at Rs 294 apiece on BSE today.

Earlier, the Bengaluru-based SFB had reported its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 294 crore in the September quarter, led by strong disbursal growth and a fall in bad loans. The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 274 crore in the year-ago period. However, compared sequentially, the net profit was up by nearly 45 percent from Rs 203 crore in the quarter that ended June 2022. The Bank's gross advances at the end of the quarter under review grew by 44 percent to Rs 20,938 crore as compared to the last year.

Moneycontrol News

