App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 11:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ujaas Energy: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 29, 2018 The Board has not recommended any dividend for the year under review. Alteration of object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
With reference to the notice of Board Meeting dated May 21,2018, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 29, 2018 (commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 9:30 P.M.) has inter alia, transacted the following business:
1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31,2018 along with the Auditor's Report on the aforesaid financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.
2. The Board has not recommended any dividend for the year under review.
3. Alteration of object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Source : BSE
Read More
First Published on May 29, 2018 11:00 pm

tags #Announcements

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.