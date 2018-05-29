Ujaas Energy: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the notice of Board Meeting dated May 21,2018, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 29, 2018 (commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 9:30 P.M.) has inter alia, transacted the following business:1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31,2018 along with the Auditor's Report on the aforesaid financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.2. The Board has not recommended any dividend for the year under review.3. Alteration of object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE